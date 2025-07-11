YAY! The weekend is here!

All-important weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Any lingering t-showers this evening will taper off with more fog developing later tonight, so please be careful out and about early on Saturday. Otherwise we’ll start the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few PM storms will be possible on Saturday, but more of us will stay dry than get wet. A better chance for hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers will move in on Sunday. So, yes, Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days...but even then, we are not talking a washout by any means.

It will be a hot weekend with highs in the lower 90s, but it will feel even hotter than that because of the high humidity around. Please make sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the A/C.

Next week’s outlook

An active weather pattern looks to set up for much of next week...again. A frontal boundary will cross the area on Monday providing the chance for numerous showers and storms from lunchtime on. A few storms may be on the strong-to-severe side. More passing, mainly PM t-showers are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Not much looks to change later next week, as scattered showers and storms will be the name of the game on both Thursday and Friday. Moral of the story: keep the umbrella handy all next week.

Temperatures won’t be as hot next week because of the additional clouds and rain chances. We will top out in the mid-to-upper 80s most of the next work week...near average for this time of year.

