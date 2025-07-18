More rain, more storms for Saturday

Weekend forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – The storms will taper off Friday evening with some fog forming after midnight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days. More passing showers and storms will develop from lunchtime on and a few may pack a punch. With the ground already pretty saturated from days of rain, we’ll need to monitor the threat for flash flooding. Otherwise we’ll begin the weekend under partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Because we may see a little more sunshine on Sunday, we will be hotter to close out the weekend with highs topping out in the lower 90s. And Sunday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. There will still be pop-up PM t-showers around, but the coverage area looks to be pretty small. That being said, any storm that forms may become strong-to-severe.

Next week’s outlook

As of now, Monday looks like it could be the wettest and stormiest day next week. A backdoor cold front will impact the area bringing more scattered showers and storms with it. And any storm that forms in the PM hours may continue to pack a punch with heavy rain, thunder/lightning, wind, and even some hail. Temperatures to start the next work week will reach the middle 80s. We may drop into the low-to-mid 80s for a change on Tuesday, with only a minimal chance for a couple of PM storms. And we may actually get through Wednesday totally dry! So, yes, a little pattern change may come into play for a short time next week. However, we’re back to a more typical pattern of late by Thursday and Friday. That means the return of heat, humidity, and instability. Hit-or-miss PM storms are again in the forecast late next week. And temperatures will again climb into the low-to-mid 90s.

Stay connected with 10 News Weather Authority

