A much-needed break in the rain!

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of relentless rainfall, we’re FINALLY on the cusp of a break.

pm showers

Spotty showers come into the region Monday afternoon, with some consisting of heavy rainfall. We’re not expecting anything widespread Monday, and a majority of our region will actually end up pretty dry.

3 pm

We stay dry Tuesday through Thursday, with lots of sunshine.

Friday through Sunday brings in our next chances of storms, along with more heat and humidity.

average

Temperatures today max out at seasonable levels, mostly in the mid-80s, but we drop into the low 80s on Tuesday for most of the region. It doesn’t last long, though, as we’re back into the upper 80s Wednesday, and the mid-90s to close out the week.