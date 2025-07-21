Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
77º
Join Insider

Weather

A much-needed break in the rain!

One more day of showers and then a break

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – After days of relentless rainfall, we’re FINALLY on the cusp of a break.

pm showers

Spotty showers come into the region Monday afternoon, with some consisting of heavy rainfall. We’re not expecting anything widespread Monday, and a majority of our region will actually end up pretty dry.

3 pm

We stay dry Tuesday through Thursday, with lots of sunshine.

Friday through Sunday brings in our next chances of storms, along with more heat and humidity.

average

Temperatures today max out at seasonable levels, mostly in the mid-80s, but we drop into the low 80s on Tuesday for most of the region. It doesn’t last long, though, as we’re back into the upper 80s Wednesday, and the mid-90s to close out the week.

brief break

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...