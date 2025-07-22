A few quiet days ahead!

What to expect tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Skies will be nothing worse than partly cloudy tonight with patchy fog forming after midnight. While a rogue shower cannot 100% ruled out, most (if not all) of us will be dry. It will be a nice night with lows in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will see more sun than clouds and it will be dry all day long. It will be warm but it won’t be too humid outside, so enjoy your Hump Day!

What’s ahead

Thursday will also be a dry day under mainly sunny skies. Friday will see a few more clouds alongside the chance for pop-up PM t-showers. The coverage of any storms on Friday looks to be pretty small. Temperatures will continue to rise for the rest of the work week, reaching near 90 on Thursday with the middle 90s returning on Friday. The humidity will be on the increase late this week as well.

We will stay hot and humid all weekend long. Temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 90s both days, but it will feel even hotter than that because of the high humidity. However, the weekend will see higher chances for scattered showers and storms. As of now, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two weekend days. But neither day at this time looks to be a washout. But make sure to keep an eye to the sky from lunchtime on.

We will turn drier early next week with only a couple of leftover showers or storms possible. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun early and more clouds later. We will stay hot and humid early next week with temperatures staying in the 90s.

