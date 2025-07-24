Another heat wave begins

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Fair skies are on tap tonight with patchy fog again forming after midnight. It will be a warm night with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday will be hazy, hot, and humid with a stray PM t-shower or two possible, but most of us will be dry to close out the work week. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s, but when you factor in the humidity it will feel over 100 degrees at times during the afternoon.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks just as hot, if not hotter. And it will even more humid (pool anyone!!??). Temperatures both days will reach the mid-to-upper 90s, when you factor in the muggies, it will feel near or even over 105 degrees for a little while each day. Because of this, Heat Advisories will likely be issued by the National Weather Service...and a Weather Authority Alert Day will likely be needed.

The weekend will be filled with hazy sunshine, with more clouds rolling in each afternoon. Pop-up PM t-showers will be possible both days as well, so keep your eye to the sky after lunchtime. However, more of us will stay dry than get wet this weekend.

How about next week?

Well, it looks just hot Monday through Wednesday, as all three days will have temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 90s (once again feeling well over 100 degrees at times because of the high humidity). Thursday may fall into the lower 90s...and there are indications that we will turn cooler late NEXT week into NEXT weekend. But, dangerous heat will continue for us through at least the middle part of the next work week.

Monday and Tuesday look pretty quiet right now with only a slight chance for t-shower or two. But a better chance for showers and storms arrives mid-to-late next week. Wednesday will see some hit-or-miss PM t-showers, but as a cold front impacts the region, the chance for rain and storms looks to increase soon thereafter. Scattered showers and storms will be the name of the game on Thursday, maybe lingering into Friday. But that frontal boundary will be the catalyst to eventually cool us down.

If you see fascinating summer weather or want to share your own photos, don’t forget you can Pin It to WSLS.com and help our Weather Authority showcase what’s happening in your neighborhood.