Scorching heat returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear and sunny skies build in again Thursday, but the heat slowly gets cranked up over the next few days.
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be out and about Thursday morning with some areas of patchy fog. We stay dry all day long, so no need for the rain gear as you head out the door.
Temperatures get back into the 90s across most of Southwest Virginia. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees higher than average for late July.
Temperatures slowly decline as we head into the evening. If you are planning on grilling this evening, it may be a little hot out there, but the shade should provide cooler air.
Thursday is the start of a long stretch of 90-degree afternoons. The mid-90s make a return Friday and stick around for the foreseeable future.
Here is a look at how hot it could feel Saturday afternoon. Upper 90s and triple digits for most, with a couple of showers bringing relief from the heat across the area.
Paired with the high temperatures are high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere. This will bring oppressive real feel values to the eastern half of the country, with many spots feeling like the triple digits.
Big time heat continues as we head into the weekend. A few showers and storms are possible both afternoons as a front approaches from the north and west.
