Scorching heat returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear and sunny skies build in again Thursday, but the heat slowly gets cranked up over the next few days.

Weather Headlines

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be out and about Thursday morning with some areas of patchy fog. We stay dry all day long, so no need for the rain gear as you head out the door.

Today

Temperatures get back into the 90s across most of Southwest Virginia. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees higher than average for late July.

Today's Temperatures

Temperatures slowly decline as we head into the evening. If you are planning on grilling this evening, it may be a little hot out there, but the shade should provide cooler air.

This Evening

Thursday is the start of a long stretch of 90-degree afternoons. The mid-90s make a return Friday and stick around for the foreseeable future.

Moving In

Here is a look at how hot it could feel Saturday afternoon. Upper 90s and triple digits for most, with a couple of showers bringing relief from the heat across the area.

Saturday Afternoon

Paired with the high temperatures are high amounts of moisture in the atmosphere. This will bring oppressive real feel values to the eastern half of the country, with many spots feeling like the triple digits.

Keeping Humid

Big time heat continues as we head into the weekend. A few showers and storms are possible both afternoons as a front approaches from the north and west.

This Weekend

