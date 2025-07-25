Heat and humidity have arrived

ROANOKE, Va. – Really hot air makes a return to the region and sticks around for several days.

Weather Headlines

High temperatures return to the low and mid-90s across the region, with the real feel reaching even higher.

Today

Friday’s heat index (real feel) will reach the triple digits this afternoon in Roanoke. Southside and Lynchburg, and parts of the Highlands, will also feel like the triple digits during the peak hours of the afternoon.

Heat Index

Temperatures begin to cool once the sun sets this evening, with overnight lows stalling near the 70-degree mark.

Tonight

What’s the reason behind the heat? Well, an area of high pressure moves very close by, and brings sinking air, which in turn will slowly heat up the air in the region. This, paired with rising humidity, will make for a stretch of extremely hot days.

This Weekend

As we head into the weekend, temperatures continue to heat up. Mid-90s are expected across Southwest Virginia with the real feel well into the 100s.

This Weekend

Here is a look at our daily heat index values across Roanoke. Areas west will see slightly cooler real feel values, and areas to the east will see slightly higher values.

Next 4 Days

