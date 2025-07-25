Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27

A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for a dangerous heatwave that will begin this weekend.

This Weekend

Temperatures have been creeping up over the past few days. Increased humidity will join the high heat, causing “feels-like” temperatures to soar.

Peak Heat Index Saturday (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Heat index values both days will easily be in the triple digits for the majority of Southwest Virginia.

Peak Heat Index Sunday (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Heat Alert Criteria (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

When feels-like temperatures reach these heights, heat alerts are issued by the National Weather Service.

It is important during these days when we meet the heat criteria to stay hydrated, limit time in the heat outdoors, and check in on elderly neighbors!