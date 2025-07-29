Hot and humid again Wednesday, but relief is in sight

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Any evening t-showers will taper off tonight with more patchy fog forming afterwards. The string of warm and muggy nights will continue as lows will fall into the low-to-mid 70s.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, albeit maybe a tad hotter. Temperatures will reach the low-to-mid 90s on our Hump Day, but it will feel more like over 100 degrees in areas along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. And once again pop-up PM storms will be the name of the game from lunchtime on.

A late week cold front changes everything

A cold front will impact us on Thursday and Friday finally changing our air mass. But before that happens, it will bring us a good chance for passing showers and storms. Thursday may be the most active day...that looks to be the timeframe for the most widespread rain. But lingering showers/storms will be with us into Friday too. We’ll need to keep an eye on the chance for a few strong-to-severe storms and also monitor the possibility for localized flooding. Temperatures will still top out near 90 on Thursday, but we will fall into the lower 80s on Friday. And behind this cold front, cooler and less humid air will settle in just in time for the weekend!

Weekend and beyond

Temperatures this weekend will drop into the upper 70s! Bring it on! And while a few showers are possible on Saturday, most of us will be dry. We will start the weekend off under partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we will all see more sunshine on Sunday. We end the weekend in style! Sunday looks to be a very pleasant (and dry) day!

We will warm up a bit next week, climbing back into the 80s. Both Monday and Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds. A couple of showers or storms are possible each afternoon, but as of now more of us will stay dry than get wet, with the best chance for these isolated t-showers lying in the mountains.

As always, stay tuned to the Weather Authority for ongoing updates.