Heat Wave Breaks!

ROANOKE, Va. – Much of the Mid-Atlantic has been experiencing a very hot and humid pattern recently. All of that is set to change with this next weather-maker moving into the region!

This afternoon, heat indices have already risen into the triple digits. Some areas will be rain-cooled by scattered afternoon showers and storms, but those staying dry will be oppressively hot today.

Although the southerly flow has the hot weather and storms here today, a pattern change looms on the horizon that will bring widespread relief to those dealing with the heat wave.

A cold front will cross into the area on Thursday night, bringing pre-frontal showers and storms that are more widespread than the isolated rumblers we have had for a week.

In the wake of this front, we will see a big drop off in temperatures and precipitation chances for the remainder of the workweek and weekend.

This explains the drop from the 90s back into the upper 70s on Saturday! As we are on the other side of the front, the weekend will feature lower dewpoints, a lot of sunshine, and below average temperatures!

This weekend will be perfect for any outdoor plans! Unfortunately, this will not be long-lasting. The warmer and stormier pattern resumes next workweek.