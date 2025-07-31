Not very humid this weekend...YAY!!

Weekend forecast...relief is on the horizon

ROANOKE, Va. – Cooler, less humid air is in the forecast this weekend! Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to near 80 with the humidity so much lower than it has been lately. However, Saturday will still be mostly cloudy with a couple of showers possible. The best chance for these stray showers will lie in the mountains. Again, many more of us will stay dry on Saturday than get wet. And Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny...so we will close out the weekend on a brighter note.

Next week’s forecast

The pleasant air mass from this weekend will be with us into the early-to-middle portions of the next work week. Temperatures will rise a bit...topping out in the lower 80s. But the humidity will still be on the low side. We will eventually climb into the middle 80s by the end of next week with the humidity increasing a little too.

We will be dry early next week as well. But rain chances increase by the middle of the week. Hit-or-miss showers and storms will again the norm around here no later than Wednesday.

