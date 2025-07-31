One more wet/stormy day before pleasant weather returns

End of the week forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Isolated t-showers will still be possible this evening under partly cloudy skies. Fog may form later tonight too. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday still looks unsettled. Mostly cloudy skies will rule the roost with scattered showers and storms developing. The best chance for rain will lie in the afternoon with the rain dissipating in the evening. A couple storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and thunder/lightning the main threats...but wind and hail cannot be ruled out either. It will not be as warm with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Weekend forecast

Cooler, less humid air will settle in for the weekend! Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to near 80 both days! Saturday will see more cloud cover than Sunday...and we may even have to dodge a few showers in the mountains to start the weekend. But, Sunday looks dry under mainly sunny skies. Enjoy your weekend, friends!

Looking ahead to next week

We will start next week off nicely too. Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry under partly to mostly sunny skies. However, more clouds will roll in on Wednesday and Thursday, providing better opportunities for pop-up, mainly PM showers/storms.

We will warm up a bit as well. We’ll reach the lower 80s on Monday, climbing into the middle 80s by the middle of the week. However, the humidity looks to stay relatively low until late next week.

Want to share photos of any wild weather? Pin It with 10 News at wsls.com/pinit/!