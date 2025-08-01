Cooler and Drier Air Has Arrived!

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday’s temperatures will be on the milder side thanks to cloud cover and showers/storms building in across the region.

Today

Pockets of heavy rain are expected to develop as a front sags across Southwest Virginia Friday afternoon. As a result, a few instances of isolated flooding are likely to occur.

Today

Rain showers and a couple of storms bloom around the middle of the day and slowly push toward the south and east.

2pm This Afternoon

Coverage continues to grow as we head into the middle of the afternoon and evening hours. A couple of storms could be on the stronger side, too.

4pm This Afternoon

Once the rain pushes south of the Mid-Atlantic, the front stalls over the southeast.

Today

An area of high pressure will move close by and funnel in cooler and drier air from up north. This means a break from the heat and a fall-like feel for the weekend!

Overall Setup

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible for parts of Saturday, but most stay dry. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

This Weekend

