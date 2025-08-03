Crisp Start to the Week

Roanoke, VA – Did you enjoy the weather yesterday?

If you weren’t a fan of the cloud cover, I have some good news. We’ll be MUCH sunnier today, and for the next couple days as well!

Nice today!

Temperatures continue to hover in the upper 70s to low 80s, with high temperatures for most of the area at 80 degrees on the dot. This trend continues throughout this week, with minor fluctuations expected.

Like fall

This abnormally cool weather is mostly influenced by a cold air wedge that has developed over our viewing area. While most of the country will heat up quickly for the next few days, the strength of this wedge will keep us consistently in the the upper 70s to low 80s.

Cold air wedge

The sunshine continues until about Wednesday afternoon, when we’ll begin to see more showers and thunderstorms throughout the region. These continue on and off Wednesday through Saturday morning.

the week ahead

The upper level low pressure system that will track into our region later this week will likely disturb the aforementioned cold air wedge, making it easier for temperatures to get back to the upper 80s next week.

Elsewhere, the tropics are starting to show some signs of life with two tropical disturbances. The first is located off the coast of the Carolinas, and has a 50% chance of development in the next two days as well as within the next week. Should this storm become a tropical depression, it will likely form later today or tomorrow, as conditions become less favorable after Monday. While this storm poses no direct threat to the United States, it could lead to some choppy waves and strong rip currents at the beach. Keep that in mind if you’re heading on vacation at any point over the next few days. The second system does not appear likely to form in the near future, but could be something to watch over the next week. This tropical wave is expected to develop a bit more off the coast of Africa, and has a 30% chance of development over the next 7 days.

watching closely

Get outside and enjoy this nice weather!