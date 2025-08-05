On and off rain: How long does this pattern last?

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered showers have taken over Tuesday morning, along with cloudy skies and cool air.

This Morning

Temperatures will slowly warm into the 70s for the region, and will stay on the cooler side thanks to cloud cover and cold air damming.

Forecast Highs

Rainfall amounts will start to add up by the end of the day and could result in isolated pockets of flooding. Areas that will be at risk on Tuesday include counties along the North Carolina border.

Today

Here is a look at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Scattered light to moderate rain will be coming and going through the day.

2pm Today

Showers become a bit more hit and miss once we get into the evening, with a more widespread coverage building east.

6pm Today

We are continuing to monitor rain chances for the rest of the week, thanks to moisture moving in from the south and west.

This Week

Rain showers paired with cold air damming are making this week feel a bit like early fall. Cool air will continue to funnel into the region from the northeast and will bank up against the Appalachian Mountains.

The Setup

As light to moderate showers build in for the next few days, the risk for flooding remains. Wednesday’s threat is along and southeast of I-81.

Tomorrow

To stay up to date on all things weather download our weather app.