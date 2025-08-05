Temperatures stay cool...for now

Tonight and tomorrow...below average temperatures remain

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will see variably cloudy skies with patchy fog possible. It will stay cool with lows in the lower 60s. While stray showers are possible tonight, most of us will be dry.

That changes tomorrow though. Passing showers are again in the forecast, with the best chance for rain lying in the morning hours. Mainly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday and it will remain cool with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Looking ahead

Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, so we won’t be quite as cool later this week. Both Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. Hit-or-miss showers or storms will be possible both days as well, especially from lunchtime on.

The weekend does not look too bad right now. Each day will feature a mix of clouds and sun, each day will feature the chance for a few PM t-showers. Temperatures this weekend will continue to go up, reaching the lower 80s on Saturday and the low-to-mid 80s on Sunday. One caveat to the weekend forecast: for now it looks like most of the tropical moisture with a coastal low looks to stay south. But, if that wet weather moves farther north, then we will have to increase the rain chances.

Next week looks hotter. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s on Monday and near 90 on Tuesday. And alongside this additional heat, comes even more humidity. So, next week could return to a more oppressive pattern. We will start each day with sunshine, but will see more clouds in the afternoon. And after lunchtime, pop-up t-showers will again be the name of the game.

Tropical moisture and its impacts with two areas of interest in the Atlantic

Tropical moisture is playing a big part in this week’s weather. The National Hurricane Center is watching two separate areas of interest in the Atlantic: one just off the coast of the Carolinas and another farther east off the African coast. That tropical wave way out in the Atlantic has about a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days or so.

There’s no threat of a named tropical storm making landfall in Virginia right now. “Dexter” is expected to remain over the Atlantic and not affect any land areas. All this serves as a gentle reminder that we are now well into hurricane season and getting closer to the peak of it come September.

