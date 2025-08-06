A pattern change will soon move in

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Any lingering showers will end pretty early tonight with patchy fog forming later on. It will be another cool night with lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be drier (and just a bit brighter) than Wednesday even though a couple of showers will still be possible. Overall, we will see more clouds than sun on Thursday and it will not be as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Late week into the weekend

Friday looks similar to Thursday in that we may have to dodge a few showers. Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny to end the work week. Temperatures will continue their slow progression upward, reaching close to 80 degrees.

Temperatures will climb a bit this weekend, topping out between 82-85 degrees, with Sunday a tad warmer than Saturday. The weekend looks pretty good for outdoor activities. While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out, most of us will be dry under a nice mix of sun and clouds...perhaps even more sun than clouds.

Looking ahead: returning to the 90s

Next week will be hotter. Temperatures will start in the upper 80s on Monday, but we should rise to near 90 on Tuesday, with the low-to-mid 90s returning by Wednesday. So, yes, the heat is ON again soon. OH! And the humidity will go up too, making it feel even hotter than the actual air temperatures.

A couple of rogue t-showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, with a slightly better chance for hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers coming into play on Wednesday. Much of next week will see hazy sunshine in the morning, giving way to a few more clouds by afternoon.

Have photos or videos from any dramatic weather? Pin it!