When Will the Smoky Skies Clear?

It has been a very rainy and gloomy day in Southwest Virginia! Although we haven’t had beautiful blue skies, the rain has at least kept us from worsening air quality issues.

As of 4:14 PM this afternoon, we are still in a “Moderate” air quality status. This is a result of the Canadian wildfire smoke being lofted into our region.

We will still have some light smoke lingering this afternoon and evening, but the consistent rain has improved our Air Quality Index numbers and helped to clear the air.

Overnight and into Thursday morning, waves of light smoke will pass through and may not be dense enough to be visible to the naked eye, but will still impact air quality.

If you are unusually sensitive to respiratory irritants, please be cognisant of spending great lengths of time outdoors! It is important to stay weather-aware as this smoke continues to make its way through our area.