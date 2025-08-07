Cloud cover continues as temperatures slowly warm back up

ROANOKE, Va. – The school bus forecast returns as a couple of counties return to school Thursday morning. A couple of light misty conditions are possible with cloudy skies overhead.

This Morning

Temperatures remain on the cooler side Thursday, but are starting to warm up little by little.

Today

The overall setup for the day continues to bring cloud cover and a couple of light showers to the region.

Today

The late afternoon and early evening hours will likely bring some showers to the Lynchburg area and Southside. Activity falls off around sunset.

6pm This Evening

Changes arrive this weekend! Our supply of cool air is cut off, and the steady flow of moisture becomes a bit harder to come by.

Into The Weekend

As a result, the 80s return this weekend with limited rain chances!

Warming Up

