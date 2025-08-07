Cooler temperatures end soon

Short-term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – The last of the cool, cloudy pattern is hanging on for a bit longer as highs on Thursday were still well below average. If there are any lingering showers this evening, they will end pretty quickly. Variable clouds are in the forecast tonight with patchy fog again possible. Lows will fall into the middle 60s.

Friday will start mostly cloudy but as the day goes on we will see a little more sun. While most of us will be dry, a couple of showers can’t be ruled out. It will not be as cool with highs reaching the upper 70s.

Weekend and next week outlook: Return to average and eventually well above-average heat

Just in time for the weekend, the forecast is calling for a warmup. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s on Saturday, climbing into the middle 80s on Sunday. Most of the weekend is dry with only a slight chance for a stray shower or two. We will see a mix of sun and clouds on both Saturday and Sunday (probably more sun than clouds).

The big-time heat and humidity will wait till next week. And by then, it will feel every bit like summertime again. Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 80s on Monday, eventually reaching the low-to-mid 90s by Wednesday or Thursday. But when you factor in the high humidity, it will feel even hotter than that.

A few PM t-showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, but hit-or-miss showers/storms will return by Wednesday and Thursday. So, the chance for mainly PM t-showers will increase a bit throughout next week. Otherwise, we will start each day with some hazy sun with the clouds bubbling up a bit after lunchtime each day.

