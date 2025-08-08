YAY! The weekend has arrived!

A nice weekend ahead

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be variably cloudy and still cool with lows falling into the low-to-mid 60s. More fog may form after midnight.

The weekend looks brighter with increasing temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds (probably more sun than clouds). A rogue shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us will be dry. Temperatures will warm nicely, rising into the lower 80s on Saturday and the middle 80s on Sunday.

Next week’s forecast

The mercury will continue to climb next week. We’ll start the week with temperatures in the middle 80s, however by the middle of the week we should be back into the lower 90s. The hottest days next week look to be Wednesday and Thursday. Alongside this heat will come more humidity too. So, it will feel every bit like summertime next week.

Most of next week will see partly sunny skies, with more sun early in the day and more clouds later on. Both Monday and Tuesday will only have a slight chance for a couple of PM t-showers, but a better chance for rain/storms will return mid-to-late next week. As of now, Thursday looks to be wettest and stormiest day with scattered showers and storms looking to be a good bet at this point.

Tropical disturbances in the Atlantic under watch

Aside from what’s happening overhead, there are a couple of systems being watched far out in the Atlantic. The first system, sitting east of Bermuda, has about a 40 percent chance of developing over the next seven days. The other, located just off the southeast U.S. coast, is unlikely to form with only a 10 percent chance, but is still stirring up clouds and some showers closer to the region. While these tropical disturbances are not expected to pose any direct threat to Southwest or Central Virginia, they’ll be tracked closely for any changes in the days ahead. Want to share your weather photos or videos? Pin them to us here: https://www.wsls.com/pinit/