Slowly warming and clearing up into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – As you head out the door Friday morning, you will notice cloudy skies and patchy to dense fog. Conditions improve hour by hour as the fog burns off and cloudy skies give way.

This Morning

Temperatures will be warmer than the past couple of days, but still below normal.

High Temperatures

A little bit of haze in the atmosphere will likely provide for a nice sunset Friday evening as temperatures continue to cool into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Nice and Cool

Changes to the weather pattern will be noticeable Friday afternoon, but warmer temperatures return by the end of the weekend.

This Weekend

Here is what you can expect for this upcoming weekend. Limited rain shower chances with temperatures returning to the 80s and sunshine dominating at times.

This Weekend

Over the next week, our rain chances will be a bit limited. The garden may need a little extra water both Saturday and Sunday before afternoon showers/storms return late next week.

Next 7 Days

