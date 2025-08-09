Fantastic Forecast for the Weekend

Roanoke, VA – Below-average temperatures continue through the weekend, before we end up seeing a big-time warm-up next week.

today

Temperatures today will range from the upper 70s to low 80s, before warming into the low to mid-80s tomorrow. The rest of the week will see temperatures climb back into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

today

We’re dry for the weekend, but could see a few isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. More widespread rainfall arrives later in the week.

heat returns

Watching the tropics, we have two disturbances in the Atlantic.

Central Atlantic- A disturbance over the central Atlantic has a 30% chance of formation over the next 7 days. I’m not worried about this disturbance, as it appears likely to turn to the north in the coming days.

Eastern Atlantic- This tropical wave I am watching very intently. This wave coming off the coast of Africa is expected to move into more favorable conditions, and given its current position, could have a more westward track as compared to the storm in the central Atlantic. HOWEVER... models over the last couple of days haven’t been consistent at all, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens here over the next few days. Regardless, we’ll be watching the development of this storm over the next few days.