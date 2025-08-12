Keeping cloudy as rain chances grow

ROANOKE, Va. – Plenty of schools are back in session Tuesday as mostly cloudy conditions are out and about with patches of fog. Pack the umbrella as the kids head out, as afternoon showers are likely.

Forecast

Tuesday’s forecast high temperatures are in the 80s across the board. Believe it or not, Tuesday will be the warmest day of the month thus far!

High Temperatures

The risk for a few heavy pockets of rain are possible through Wednesday morning. A level 1/4 risk is in place.

Through Tomorrow

Isolated showers and a few storms become possible around the middle of the day and will continue to develop through the early evening.

2pm Today

Partly cloudy skies take over for most as temperatures begin to subside into the 70s Tuesday evening.

Planner

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (5 a.m. Tuesday). Not much has changed as Tropical Storm Erin is still expected to become a hurricane later this week, and potentially a major hurricane (category 3+) by the end of the weekend.

5am Advisory

