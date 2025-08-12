The unsettled weather continues...

Short-term forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Any lingering showers will end this evening...briefly. Another round of showers will impact some of us late tonight. In addition, we will have some fog forming after midnight as well. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday will be the wettest day this week. Scattered showers and storms are a good bet at times on Hump Day. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap as temperatures reach the middle 80s. Thursday will be a bit brighter for us...a mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast. Hit-or-miss t-showers are still possible from lunchtime on, but the coverage area does not look huge. And Friday will be continued partly sunny. Only a few PM storms will form on Friday afternoon/evening. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will top out in the upper 80s.

Long-term forecast

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sunday looks like the nicer of the two days. While Saturday will be far from a washout, passing t-showers will develop, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday will only see a slight chance for a couple of PM storms under partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday also will be the cooler day, reaching the middle 80s, while on Sunday we will climb to near 90 degrees.

The hottest day over the next week or so will be Monday. Temperatures will rise into the lower 90s. But we will turn cooler as soon as Tuesday...falling into the middle 80s. Both Monday and Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with more sun early and more clouds later on. Pop-up PM storms will again form early next week as well.

Tropical Storm Erin: A distant system but worth watching

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Erin is grabbing attention—not for immediate local impact, but as a potential first hurricane of the Atlantic season. Erin is still far from the United States and is forecast to reach Category 3 this weekend. There’s still plenty of time to watch what happens; the latest predictions have the storm splitting somewhere between Bermuda and the East Coast (frankly closer to Bermuda from the looks of things right now) by late weekend or early next week.

Your Local Weather Authority will be keeping a close eye as Erin makes its move across the Atlantic. Updates will continue as conditions evolve.

