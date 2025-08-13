Slow moving showers and storms Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A level 1 and 2 risk for excessive rainfall are in place for Wednesday. Heavy pockets of rain bring the potential for isolated flooding, with the highest risk in western portions of the New River Valley.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast later Wednesday morning when scattered to widespread showers are expected to take over. Note, not everyone will see waves of heavy rain, but those who do could see impressive rainfall totals.

10am This Morning

By 1 p.m., we are continuing to track showers and storms pushing across the region.

1pm Today

Forecast high temperatures will be slightly cooler than average thanks to cloud cover and rain.

High Temperatures

Moving forward, a decaying and stalling front will continue to bring rain chances through the rest of the work week. Conditions turn a bit more tame as we head into the weekend.

Rest of the Week

Here is the latest advisory on Tropical Storm Erin from the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Not much has changed in the forecast, but this system will have to be monitored closely for potential effects on the U.S.

5am Advisory

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.