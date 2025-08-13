Slow moving showers and storms Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A level 1 and 2 risk for excessive rainfall are in place for Wednesday. Heavy pockets of rain bring the potential for isolated flooding, with the highest risk in western portions of the New River Valley.
Here is a look at futurecast later Wednesday morning when scattered to widespread showers are expected to take over. Note, not everyone will see waves of heavy rain, but those who do could see impressive rainfall totals.
By 1 p.m., we are continuing to track showers and storms pushing across the region.
Forecast high temperatures will be slightly cooler than average thanks to cloud cover and rain.
Moving forward, a decaying and stalling front will continue to bring rain chances through the rest of the work week. Conditions turn a bit more tame as we head into the weekend.
Here is the latest advisory on Tropical Storm Erin from the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Not much has changed in the forecast, but this system will have to be monitored closely for potential effects on the U.S.
