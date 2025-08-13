Temperatures continue to climb

Short-term local weather

ROANOKE, Va. – Kind of a rinse and repeat forecast for tonight. Any lingering t-showers will end with patchy fog forming after midnight...sound familiar!!?? Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be a bit brighter for us under partly sunny skies. However, more hit-or-miss t-showers will again be possible from around lunchtime on. The chance for rain does go down on Friday...we close out the work week with only a slight chance for a couple of storms, with the best chance south of Highway 460. Temperatures both on Thursday and Friday will top out in the upper 80s.

Upcoming extended forecast

The weekend does not look too bad. As a matter of fact, we have lowered the chance for rain on Saturday to about 30-35%. So, yes, there will pop-up t-showers developing to begin the weekend but the coverage area does not look too big. And the vast majority of us will be dry on Sunday under partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures may briefly drop on Saturday into the mid-to-upper 80s, but we should climb into the lower 90s on Sunday.

Monday will be hazy, hot, and humid with temperatures staying in the lower 90s. There is only a minimal chance for a few t-showers to start the next work week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, some relief from the heat is expected with highs falling back into the middle 80s, but the chance for hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers will return to the forecast.

Tropical Storm Erin & tropics watch: Current status and local impacts

We continue to closely monitor Tropical Storm Erin, currently showing maximum winds near 50 miles per hour. Erin is expected to become a hurricane late this week and could reach major hurricane status by Saturday night or Sunday.

Current forecast tracks keep Erin turning north before reaching the Bahamas, eventually going in between the U.S. and Bermuda. As of now, Erin is not expected to have a direct impact on our local weather. We are also watching for additional tropical waves moving off the African coast over the next week or so. So, the tropics will remain pretty active.

