Afternoon storms with warming temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – The risk for excessive rainfall is a level 1 out of 4 risk on Thursday. Areas along and southeast of the I-81 corridor could see instances of isolated to flash flooding Thursday afternoon.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast around the 5 p.m. timeframe. Isolated showers and a few intense storms are likely to develop.

5pm Today

By 7 p.m., these storms push toward Southside and could pack a punch as they do so.

7pm This Evening

As for Thursday morning, conditions are fairly calm, but it is really muggy out there!

This Morning

Afternoon high temperatures will return to near normal on Thursday. Most see the upper 80s, with a few getting into the 90s.

Forecast Today

Muggy conditions will stick around for the next couple of days as an area of high pressure looks to build in by the end of the weekend.

Next Few Days

Here is a look at the 5 a.m. advisory for Tropical Storm Erin. The National Hurricane Center is still confident that Erin will become a hurricane in the coming days.

5am Advisory

