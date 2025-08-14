A hodge-podge of weather on Thursday

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Widely scattered showers and storms impacted us today, but if you were dry, you saw some sunshine! Any leftover t-showers will end this evening with...you guessed it...more fog after midnight. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows near 70.

Friday will be a drier day for us. Partly to mostly sunny skies will rule the roost. While the vast majority of us will be dry, a couple of PM storms may again form. Otherwise it will be a humid and very warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will feature pop-up t-showers developing after lunchtime. Otherwise, the weekend starts with partly sunny skies. It will stay warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Sunday looks hotter with highs climbing into the lower 90s. And Sunday will see quite a bit of hazy sunshine and it will stay humid too. But, Sunday looks to be for the most part a dry day. Enjoy your weekend!

Looking ahead to next week

Next week looks wetter and more unsettled for us. Monday will be continued hot with highs staying in the lower 90s. But we will have the chance for some hit-or-miss t-showers developing in the afternoon and evening hours. And scattered showers and storms are in the forecast from Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance (big surprise) will lie in the PM hours. We will have more cloud cover to contend with at times too and that will allow for cooler temperatures to settle in. We will fall into the mid-to-upper 80s on Tuesday, down into the middle 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

