Warming up into the weekend. Plus an update on Erin

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures continue to warm hour by hour Friday, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overhead. It will be a really nice day to get outdoors.
High temperatures return to the 80s Friday, with multiple zones getting close to the 90-degree mark.
Skies remain mostly clear as we enter the late afternoon, with a few showers becoming possible later on.
This evening will be calm across the region with a few hiccups along the way. Most keep dry with clear skies overhead.
Here is the 5 a.m. advisory on Tropical Storm Erin from the National Hurricane Center. Erin is expected to become a hurricane at some point Friday and will continue to gain strength over the weekend.
