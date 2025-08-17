Hot and Humid for Sunday

We’re approaching temperatures in the low to mid 90s today, making for one scorcher of a day.

We’ll see lots of sunshine today to accompany the heat and humidity, making it easy for us to heat up.

There is an isolated chance for a storm later in the day, but most of us will be completely dry.

Rain chances really ramp up in the coming days, with widespread showers and thunderstorms expected by the middle parts of the week.

Meanwhile, in the tropics, Erin is still churning as a Category 3 storm, expected to regain strength into a Category 4 within the next day or two. This storm poses no threat to us, but it will create deadly rip currents along the beaches.