More clouds this week as we monitor the tropics

Looking ahead to the rest of this week

ROANOKE, Va. – While a couple of rogue showers cannot be ruled out tonight or tomorrow, most of us will be dry. Tonight will see some fog developing with lows in the upper 60s. And Tuesday will see more clouds than sun with highs in the lower 80s.

A better chance for some hit-or-miss t-showers is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Again, we are not talking about washouts by any means, but after lunchtime each day, keep your eye to the sky. I will say: it does not look as wet as it once did these two days. Otherwise, both Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny. And Friday looks drier with only stray showers around. But clouds will be pretty stubborn at times this work week.

Temperatures will reach between 82-84 Wednesday through Friday as a wedge may set up across the area...holding temperatures down a bit.

Monitoring Hurricane Erin and its indirect effects

The tropics are active as we continue to watch Erin fluctuate in both size and strength. It’s holding onto major hurricane status—at least Category 3 or higher—through midweek (right now it is back up to Category 4). While the storm’s direct path is expected to stay far offshore, the system’s influence will be felt here at home just a bit. Northerly winds wrapping around Erin are set to boost humidity and bring more moisture up the coast, creating a stickier feel across the Carolinas, the Southeast, and even parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

If you’re worried about heavy rain or flooding from the hurricane itself, there’s good news: the main moisture and rain chances for Southwest and Central Virginia are coming from a separate, decaying front—not Erin’s direct impact.

We’ll need to also watch a few other tropical waves that will be coming off Africa for the next week or so.

Weekend weather shifts

As of now, Saturday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days...and could be one of the stormier days we have over the next seven days. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We look drier and a bit brighter on Sunday.

Temperatures this weekend will remain at or below normal, reaching the lower 80s on Saturday, climbing into the middle 80s on Sunday.

Want to share photos or videos of the changing weather in your neighborhood? Pin it at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/ —your snapshot could make it on the Weather Authority!