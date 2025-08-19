Better chances for rain/storms again soon

Rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds were pretty stubborn on Tuesday, but any rain showers were few and far between...most of us were dry and will remain dry through tonight. Some fog will again form though as it will be muggy. Lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with hit-or-miss, mainly PM t-showers in the forecast. The mountains look to be a bit wetter than the Piedmont...so, the NRV and Highlands look to be the stormiest zones. We should dry out briefly on Friday with more sun moving back in. Temperatures will warm up a bit on Wednesday and Thursday, reaching the middle 80s. We will cool off a touch to end the work week, as highs fall to near 80 degrees.

Weekend and beyond

The weekend looks more unsettled. We are NOT talking about washouts here, but scattered showers and storms will be the name of the game for us both weekend days. The best chance for these t-showers will lie from lunchtime on. We will be partly to mostly cloudy all weekend long. Temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees.

High pressure will our main, dominant weather feature early next week. That means mostly sunny skies return to the area, alongside drier weather. Temperatures will stay below average, reaching the upper 70s to near 80.

Hurricane Erin: Watching the Atlantic

Out in the Atlantic, Hurricane Erin continues to churn as a category two storm. The main concern for Virginia and much of the East Coast will be the increased risk of dangerous rip currents and the high waves. If you’re thinking about heading to the beach, it’s something to keep in mind.

There are currently no direct impacts from the storm expected in Southwest or Central Virginia. However, Erin is contributing to the change in wind direction, which helps fuel our current pattern.

For the latest weather updates and live radar from the Weather Authority, keep it tuned to WSLS.com. Want to share your local weather pictures or storm snapshots? Pin It to https://www.wsls.com/pinit/.