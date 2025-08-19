Keeping on the cooler side as rain chances increase

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday is starting off with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures.

Today

Zone by zone temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Today

A couple of showers are possible across the region Tuesday, but most stay dry.

4pm Today

A front will move in close on Wednesday afternoon, bringing increasing rain chances as we head into the evening and night.

This front will also aid in pushing Hurricane Erin to the north and east later this week.

1pm Tomorrow

The latest advisory on Hurricane Erin (5 a.m.) shows sustained winds of 115 mph, which is enough to keep it at major hurricane status.

5am Advisory

As Erin continues to move north, there will be indirect impacts felt here at home. Tropical moisture will funnel into the region from the north and east from the northern side of the system.

This will keep conditions on the humid side with cloud cover sticking around.

Erin's Influence

And in classic August fashion, the tropics are looking to stay active. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring 2 areas in the Atlantic to possibly form in the next seven days.

2 More Waves

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.