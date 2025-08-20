Warm with showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog have taken over Wednesday morning, but as temperatures increase, our skies gradually turn partly cloudy.

Today

High temperatures return to the low to mid-80s for most of Wednesday, but some areas across Southside and Lynchburg will get into the upper 80s.

Today's Highs

The risk for excessive rainfall is increased for the day. The Weather Prediction Center has put parts of Southwest Virginia in a level 1 out of 4 risk. A few instances of isolated flooding will be possible on Wednesday.

Today

As our next front enters the region, rain chances will increase. Here is a look at 2 p.m. when showers and storms start to develop.

2pm Today

By 4 p.m., some pockets of heavy rain are possible. Most of the rain will be kept to the Highlands, Roanoke Valley, and the New River Valley.

4pm Today

The latest advisory (5 a.m.) on Hurricane Erin shows the potential for a brief restrengthening into a strong Category 2 hurricane. This system will continue to stay offshore of the East Coast and will bring coastal impacts from Florida to Maine.

5am Advisory

Looking ahead to the next couple of days, an area of high pressure moves in to our north. This will bring a north and easterly wind to the region, causing our temperatures to be cooler than normal. Rain showers and high amounts of cloud cover will be possible at times as we head into the weekend and next week.

Next Few Days

