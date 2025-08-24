Fall-like feel this week!

ROANOKE, VA – Sunday Evening Update

Radar Current as of 6:21 PM

As of 6:21 this evening, a few isolated showers are still moving through parts of the NRV, with a line of thunderstorms moving from Lexington all the way to Northern Virginia. Although these are slow movers, once this line of precipitation passes through, we will dry out overnight!

7-Day

Our 7 Day forecast is absolutely beautiful. In the wake of a cold front overnight, high temperatures will fall into the 70s for the majority of the workweek, with nothing but straight sunshine for the week! Enjoy the beautiful weather!

Sunday Morning Update

Cool weather fans, do I have some good news for you!

The 70s are back in a major way this week, and potentially for longer.

below average today

A cold front moves through this morning, bringing showers and storms to the region. The greatest timeframe for any kind of rainfall arrives between 1 PM and 6 PM today. I’ve dropped rainfall coverage just a bit to account for the cold front moving through earlier in the day.

Rain in afternoon

After the front passes, those fall like conditions arrive. Temperatures drop considerably, as does humidity, bringing a refreshing feel to the region.

Winds could be breezy at times Monday, which will make it feel slightly cooler during the day.

Throughout the week, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures getting into the mid 70s. This will feel pretty comparable to the climate if Milwaukee.

Fall Like Feels!

Turning to the tropics, Tropical Storm Fernand continues to meander to the northeast. This storm poses absolutely no threat to the east coast, and will dissipate in the coming days.

There is one disturbance we are watching just a bit north of South America, with a 40% chance of formation over the course of the next 7 days.