Fall-feel sticks around

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear skies, cool temperatures and dry conditions are in place for the next several days, but a few showers look to spoil the party this weekend.

Weather Headlines

Wednesday morning is bringing really cool temperatures! A lot of the region is in the 40s and 50s, making for a perfect morning to get outdoors!

Today

Afternoon high temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than average and stay in the 70s! Less wind is also expected with a light breeze kicking in a times.

Today

As we head into Thursday and Friday, another front pushes into the region and brings just a couple of showers for those of us in the mountains. The overwhelming majority of us stay dry, as a few showers look to tag the Highlands zone.

Later This Week

You may have noticed a couple of trees becoming confused and starting to change colors thanks to the cool temperatures this month.

Here is a look at the average peak foliage across the country.

Across The Country

The Commonwealth usually sees average peak foliage in mid-to-late October.

Virginia

