Cool weather continues as a front moves in

ROANOKE, Va. – It will feel like fall again as you head out the door Thursday morning! Temperatures will be in the 50s for the next several hours, with mostly clear skies sticking around.

This Morning

Afternoon highs remain well below normal for the end of August. Upper 70s are expected for much of the region.

High Temperatures

Have evening plans? Conditions will remain mostly clear, cool and calm, with temperatures declining into the 60s shortly after sunset.

Forecast

The area of high pressure that has been keeping our skies mostly clear exits the region Thursday as a front pushes in late Thursday night and into Friday. A few showers may pop up over the next 36 hours or so, but the overwhelming majority of us stay dry.

Later Today

Here is a look at your Labor Day weekend forecast. Highs between the upper 70s and low 80s with partly cloudy skies overhead. Sunday may bring a couple of showers to our more southern counties.

Forecast

And the Climate Prediction Center is hinting at cooler air sticking around for the first full week of September!

Early September

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.