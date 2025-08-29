Labor Day Weekend Forecast!

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday morning is cool and dry with sunny skies! A light coat is likely needed for the kids as they head out the door Friday morning.

Forecast

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer Friday afternoon as a lot of the region gets into the low 80s.

High Temperatures

Winds ahead of a cool front are out of the south, bringing slightly warmer air to the region, but once the front pushes through, drier and cooler air moves in.

Cool Front

Right after the front pushes through, an increase in winds will be felt. Gusts between 10 and 15 mph are highly likely for much of the region. Winds become more tame through the rest of the holiday weekend.

Next 7 Days

Here is what you can expect this weekend! Saturday features a bit more cloud cover, while Sunday brings in scattered showers.

This Weekend

Most stay cool and tad cloudy, but the trend is looking a little unsettled for Sunday as an upper-level disturbance moves close to the mid-Atlantic. On and off showers are possible across the region, but areas along and west of US 220 look to have to highest chance for rain.

Labor Day starts off with cloudy skies but skies slowly clear with temperatures remaining on the cool side.

Forecast

