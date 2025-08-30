More Cool Weather to Wrap Up the Month

Roanoke, VA – It’s been an abnormally cool August, and the trend appears likely to continue into September as well.

We’ll still be in the 70s for the entirety of this week, with partly cloudy skies to go along with it. Temperatures will run nearly 10-15 degrees below average at times.

70s

Next week will also bring in chances for rain, specifically on Sunday and again later in the week.

Rainfall arrives Sunday afternoon and wraps up in the early evening hours. Later on in the week, we’ll watch more moisture flow into the region Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday.