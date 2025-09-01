Labor Day Forecast: A beautiful day is ahead as September is officially underway!

ROANOKE, Va. – Conditions are cool Monday morning as the fall-like feel continues into the month of September.

This Morning

Temperatures will warm up hour by hour on Monday, with a gradual increase in cloud cover. Most stay in the 70s, but a few get into the 80s.

High Temperatures

If you or a family member/friend are travelling by air on Monday, conditions will be mostly in the green along the eastern half of the Country. The further south you go, the greater the potential for impacts increases as rain showers and storms develop this afternoon.

This Afternoon

We stay cool and dry through the middle of the week, but a fall-like front brings showers and storms to the region Thursday.

Later This Week

Once the rain clears, winds will have a noticeable increase and temperatures will cool back down.

Into September

This rush of cooler air looks to reestablish our fall feel, with a majority of the region featuring below normal temperatures through the first week or two of this month.

CPC

