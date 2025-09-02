Another cool day before warmer temperatures return

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear skies kick off our Tuesday with temperatures slowly warming into the 60s around the 9 o’clock hour.

This Morning

Afternoon temperatures are once again 5-7 degrees below average as September is starting off on the cool side!

Temperatures

Changes are on the way! Some warmer and humid air returns by the end of the week, with temperatures warming back into the mid-80s and showers/storms making a brief return.

Cool Now Warm Later

Thursday afternoon/evening could feature some stronger storms along and northwest of the I-81 corridor.

Thursday

After the rain showers and storms push through the region, the jet stream will dive toward the south. This will take a couple of days to happen, so cooler air likely returns by the end of the weekend and into next week.

This Week

Here is the latest outlook on the Tropics. Over the next week, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area that has a 60% chance of developing.

Outlook

