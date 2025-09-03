Showers and storms return for the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – A tad more cloudy out there Wednesday morning with a couple of isolated showers moving into the New River Valley. Temperatures are still on the cool side, but the air is a tad more humid.

This Morning

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for most, with the New River Valley sticking around the middle 70s.

High Temperatures

Isolated to scattered showers are likely to build into areas along the Blueridge Wednesday morning and slowly push east through the day.

This Morning

By 4 p.m., a lot of the activity has settled down, and any showers are mostly isolated and light in nature.

This Afternoon

Thursday features the chance for severe weather. A level 1/5 marginal risk is in place for all of Southwest Virginia. At the moment, the highest threat is gusty winds.

Thursday

The reason why we have the potential for strong to severe storms on Thursday is because of a cold front pushing in. Ahead of the rain, warmer temperatures and humid air are moving in thanks to a southerly wind. This will increase the amount of energy that storms will be able to work with.

Tomorrow

Once the rain passes on Thursday, warm air will continue to move into the region. This will prompt isolated showers through the first half of the weekend, with temperatures returning to near normal.

Day By Day

The mid-80s are back for Friday and Saturday as the summer season makes a brief return. However, cooler air kicks right back in as we go into next week.

Warming Up

