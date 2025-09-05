Summer sizzle returns before more rain and storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly clear skies are out and about Friday morning with areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will be warming up quickly as we head into the afternoon.

Morning

Afternoon highs are back into the 80s, with a few spots across the Lynchburg and Southside areas getting close to the 90s. Partly cloudy skies will return at times.

High Temperatures

High school football is in for a treat as clear weather continues into the evening with temperatures slowly falling off.

Football Forecast

The overall setup for Saturday brings another front into the region. Showers and storms are expected to push in around the middle of the day.

Saturday

The risk for severe weather is currently a level 1/5 marginal risk. This means isolated strong to severe storms are possible as there is a ton of moisture and energy for the atmosphere to work with.

Tomorrow

The first showers and storms develop ahead of the main line of rain around noon Saturday.

12pm Tomorrow

Activity picks up around the early afternoon with stronger storms continuing to push east. Heavy rains and gusty winds continue to be the main threats for Saturday.

2pm Tomorrow

Light rain showers will continue into the evening and will taper off as we head into the night.

The good news is that conditions improve greatly for Sunday!

8pm Tomorrow

Temperatures cool back into the 70s with partly cloudy skies turning clearer.

What To Expect

