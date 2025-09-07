Skies Clearing As Showers Exit The Region

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. –

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are planning on getting outdoors this morning, mostly cloudy skies will still be out and about. However, they clear up hour by hour as temperatures remain on the cooler side.

This Morning

Afternoon highs only reach the 70s today! Breezy and dry air is arriving in cool fashion!

High Temperatures

The NRV and Highlands will be the first to clear up today as cloud cover slowly pushes south and east through the middle of the afternoon. As skies clear, winds will gust close to 10-15mph at times, perhaps a touch higher along the mountains.

2pm Sunday

The Washington Commanders are back in action today! The forecast is near perfect for football as temperatures get into the lower 70s with skies clearing up through the game.

Commanders vs Giants

Cool air takes over tonight! A lot of the region will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s to kick off the work week!

Tonight

Cool and dry air builds in from the north for the first several days this week. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be overhead each day too. A very pleasant weather week is ahead!

Into This Week

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.