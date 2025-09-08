Skies clearing as showers exit the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s as you head out the door Monday morning, as really cool air has arrived in Southwest Virginia.

This Morning

Monday will feature temperatures in the 70s, with the afternoon high being about 10 degrees lower than normal.

High Temperatures

We are cool thanks to the jet stream being pushed to the south, but that changes as we progress through the week.

This Week

Eventually, the jet stream slowly pushes north, and temperatures slowly warm up as a result. By Thursday afternoon, the 80s look to return for a little bit.

Temperatures

Clear and sunny skies will be overhead all week long due to an area of high pressure building in just to our north.

This Week

And while some of the region saw rain showers and storms this weekend, not everyone got beneficial rain. The New River Valley and Highlands missed out on meaningful rain, and with the dry week ahead, we will likely see drought conditions expand slowly.

Abnormally Dry For Some

