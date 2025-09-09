Keeping cool before summer makes a return

ROANOKE, Va. – It is another nice morning with cool temperatures. As you and the kids head out the door, be sure to grab the fall coats, as we will be in the 40s and 50s for the next several hours.

Forecast

Tuesday afternoon will bring the 70s to the region. A few spots along the Blue Ridge will remain in the 60s.

Today

The overall setup brings scattered showers and storms to the plains, with the upper-level system track pushing to our south. Cool air is to the north of the upper-level system track, and that is where we will sit for the next couple of days.

Today

Cool and dry air is continuing to funnel into the region as a result. Clear and sunny skies are also building in and will be present for the rest of the week.

This Week

With the fall feel in the air, here is your reminder that the Autumnal Equinox happens 13 days from now.

13 Days

And the fall season is reminiscent of football! Your Washington Commanders are back in action for Thursday Night Football as they take on the Green Bay Packers.

Commanders at Packers

