Warming pattern arrives: Mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, low to mid 80s later in the week

After several days of below-average temperatures, we’re in for a pattern shift this week.

On Wednesday, temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s, with a few areas hitting the 80s. This will end up actually being the coolest day of the next few.

Most of the region, save for the NRV, will experience temperatures in the low to mid 80s from Thursday until early next week, as we get a bit warmer air from the south and west flowing into the Mid-Atlantic.

One thing that’s consistent is that we’re nice and dry for the foreseeable future.

