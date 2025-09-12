Warm weekend ahead as September holds onto summer

Even though it’s September, summer isn’t quite done with us yet.

Temperatures today get into the low 80s with plenty of sun. It’ll be quite calm for your Friday.

warm

The weekend brings in warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, with Sunday expected to be the warmer of the two days. This pattern shift is largely because of the Omega Block Pattern we’re stuck in.

why we're going to heat up

The warm weather continues Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s, before dropping back into the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday. There’s a chance for a few showers in the middle of next week, but the overall extent is still uncertain.

one wave to watch

One area to watch in the tropics- a wave just off the coast of Africa. That wave has about a 40% chance of formation over the next 7 days, and would be Gabrielle should it form.