Staying Warm, for the Most Part

ROANOKE, Va. – Another warm week is up ahead for us! Expect to see temperatures in the low to mid 80s for the majority of the week, except for Tuesday and Wednesday, where we will have a slight change of pace.

Warmer trends

High temperatures are expected to be similar to summer weather rather than what we are used to at this point of the year. Areas can expect to see their daily high to be ranging between the upper 70s to upper 80s, some even seeing as high as 86 degrees.

Today

As for off the coast of Africa, we are tracking a disturbance that has the potential to grow into a tropical system. This system now has a 70% potential for development in the next 7 days and a 10% in the next 2 days, which is an upgrade from yesterday. If the storm develops, it will be called Gabrielle.

Potential disturbance

For the most part, the rest of the week will be similar to today, except for Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Saturday. Temperatures will drop mid-week and bring in some moisture that will produce showers in some areas. We will then warm back up to more summer-like temperatures towards the end of the week, and then look at a potential for more showers come Saturday.